Wegmans comes to DC, anchoring Fannie Mae redevelopment new

The District's first Wegmans grocery store will anchor the redevelopment of the Fannie Mae headquarters on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest. A joint venture between D.C.-based Roadside Development and North America Sekisui House LLC acquired the Fannie Mae campus last fall for $89 million and plans a mixed-use "urban village" redevelopment of the property that may include residential, retail and office space.

