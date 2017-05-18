Washington Examiner: Trump should han...

Washington Examiner: Trump should handle Turkey with care

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A couple of hours after President Trump welcomed Turkish President Erdogan to the White House on Tuesday, the visitor's security detail roughed up a group of protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence. Eleven were injured, including a District of Columbia police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour... Wed Patricia_McGurk 1
News Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the... May 16 SadButTrue 1
russia not usa friend May 15 whos telling the ... 2
whos telling the truth May 15 hold hearings now 1
News Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa... May 13 Barbetta 1
who was the doctors talking about May 10 whos the doctors ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump May 8 beware of climate... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC