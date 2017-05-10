Volunteers protect migrating birds fr...

Volunteers protect migrating birds from hazards in DC new

17 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

You can tell when migratory birds are on the move: just look for the teams of volunteers armed with paper bags and small nets patrolling neighborhoods in D.C. starting from 5:30 a.m. "For two months in the spring and then two months in the fall, people go out seven days a week at 5:30 in the morning looking for live birds or birds that have died from collisions with windows," Fuiz said. The building features a wide glass front that opens to an airy atrium filled with trees.

