Volunteers protect migrating birds from hazards in DC new
You can tell when migratory birds are on the move: just look for the teams of volunteers armed with paper bags and small nets patrolling neighborhoods in D.C. starting from 5:30 a.m. "For two months in the spring and then two months in the fall, people go out seven days a week at 5:30 in the morning looking for live birds or birds that have died from collisions with windows," Fuiz said. The building features a wide glass front that opens to an airy atrium filled with trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|7 hr
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|russia not usa friend
|May 10
|putin hacks usa ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC