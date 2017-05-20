Vermont Legislature 1st in US to vote...

Vermont Legislature 1st in US to vote to legalize marijuana

Vermont's Legislature on Wednesday became the first in the country to vote to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. The legislation, which passed the House by a 79-66 vote, would allow adults to possess and use small amounts of the drug beginning next year.

