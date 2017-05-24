Vermont governor wona t sign marijuana bill, sends it back
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he won't sign a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state and is instead sending it back to the legislature with suggestions for another path forward. If Scott had decided to sign the bill, it would have made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|C Kersey
|5
|Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour...
|May 17
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the...
|May 16
|SadButTrue
|1
|russia not usa friend
|May 15
|whos telling the ...
|2
|whos telling the truth
|May 15
|hold hearings now
|1
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|May 13
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC