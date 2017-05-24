Vermont governor wona t sign marijuan...

Vermont governor wona t sign marijuana bill, sends it back

Read more: WTEN-TV Albany

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he won't sign a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state and is instead sending it back to the legislature with suggestions for another path forward. If Scott had decided to sign the bill, it would have made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana.

