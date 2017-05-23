Vermont governor vetoes marijuana bill, wants changes made
Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday that he planned to veto a bill making Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana but indicated that he was willing to work with the legislature on a compromise. Scott said he is sending the bill back with suggestions for another path forward and suggested that changes could be made to the bill in a special session this summer.
