U.S. population tops 325 million

According to population estimates produced by the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population crossed the 325 million threshold last week. Short-term projections for the resident population of the United States use a monthly series of population estimates starting with the April 1, 2010, resident population from the 2010 Census.

