U.S. population tops 325 million
According to population estimates produced by the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population crossed the 325 million threshold last week. Short-term projections for the resident population of the United States use a monthly series of population estimates starting with the April 1, 2010, resident population from the 2010 Census.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|Sat
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|russia not usa friend
|May 10
|putin hacks usa ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC