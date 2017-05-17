Turkish President's Security Detail Accused of Attacking D.C. Protesters

Washington police used batons to break up a bloody clash on Tuesday between supporters and opponents of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his White House meeting with President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty WASHINGTON-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security team was accused Wednesday of taking part in an unprovoked attack on protesters in the U.S. capital, marring a Washington visit for the second year in a row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.