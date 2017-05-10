Trump Orders Hard Look at Federal Rea...

Trump Orders Hard Look at Federal Reach on K-12 Policy

14 hrs ago

President Donald Trump and his education secretary, Betsy DeVos, have made local control a major focus of their statements on K-12. And Trump underscored that priority in his recent executive order calling on DeVos to take a hard look at where the federal government has overreached on K-12 education.

