Trump, Congress punt again on critical Obamacare subsidies
The Trump administration and Congress are once again delaying their decision to fund Obamacare's cost-sharing subsidies, according to a motion filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday. The move gives them another three months to come to a resolution.
