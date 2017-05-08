The Slowest Bar Exam Results in America

Waiting for bar examiners to post exam results in the District of Columbia is like waiting for Congress to fund the government on the eve of a shutdown: you don't know when it's going to happen but it feels like they're not taking the consequences seriously. It has been especially stressful for hopeful admittees because the DC bar has not posted its February results but says the deadline for applying for the July exam has already passed .

