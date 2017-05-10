The Latest: Miss District of Columbia wins 2017 Miss USA
Kara McCullough, a chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was crowned Sunday during the event that took place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on the Las Vegas Strip. She will go on to compete on the Miss Universe contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|Sat
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|russia not usa friend
|May 10
|putin hacks usa ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC