The good - and bad - news about how some states want to evaluate schools in post-NCLB era
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Members of Congress, education leaders and students applaud after then President Barack Obama signed the Every Student Succeeds Act on Dec. 20, 2015. The U.S. Education Department just announced that plans submitted by 16 states and the District of Columbia showing how they will comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act - the successor law to No Child Left Behind - are now complete and ready for staff and peer review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|21 hr
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|russia not usa friend
|May 10
|putin hacks usa ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC