The devil is in the details of the latest supposedly negative study of DC's voucher program
Predictably, opponents of school choice descended on the report to tout it as evidence that school choice does not work. Last week, several news outlets circulated a report by the U.S. Department of Education's research division that found negative results for students who participated in the District of Columbia's Opportunity Scholarship Program , the only private school choice program for low-income children in Washington, D.C. Predictably, opponents of school choice descended on the report to tout it as evidence that school choice does not work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps a nut
|18 hr
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
|vote democrates
|Apr 17
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Apr 17
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC