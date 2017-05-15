The Daily Record wins 21 awards at Md., Del., DC editorial contest
The Daily Record received 21 awards, including five Best of Show awards, in the Maryland Delaware District of Columbia Press Association's 2016 Editorial Contest, which recognizes print and online journalism from the previous year. The contest had nearly 2,100 entries from 59 member publications among 51 categories; entrants competed in seven divisions by audience size and frequency of publication, with all divisions considered for best of show awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|russia not usa friend
|7 hr
|whos telling the ...
|2
|whos telling the truth
|7 hr
|hold hearings now
|1
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|Sat
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC