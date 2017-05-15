The Daily Record wins 21 awards at Md...

The Daily Record wins 21 awards at Md., Del., DC editorial contest

Read more: Daily Record

The Daily Record received 21 awards, including five Best of Show awards, in the Maryland Delaware District of Columbia Press Association's 2016 Editorial Contest, which recognizes print and online journalism from the previous year. The contest had nearly 2,100 entries from 59 member publications among 51 categories; entrants competed in seven divisions by audience size and frequency of publication, with all divisions considered for best of show awards.

