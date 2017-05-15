The 10 states with the biggest drug p...

The 10 states with the biggest drug problems

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MSN Healthy Living

Drug problems abound in the U.S., and are most prominently concentrated in the District of Columbia, according to a new WalletHub report. The analysis comes amid the nation's opioid epidemic , an issue that President Donald Trump's administration has seemingly approached paradoxically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the... 5 hr SadButTrue 1
russia not usa friend 15 hr whos telling the ... 2
whos telling the truth 15 hr hold hearings now 1
News Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa... Sat Barbetta 1
who was the doctors talking about May 10 whos the doctors ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump May 8 beware of climate... 1
many lies told by trump May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC