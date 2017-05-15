The 10 states with the biggest drug problems
Drug problems abound in the U.S., and are most prominently concentrated in the District of Columbia, according to a new WalletHub report. The analysis comes amid the nation's opioid epidemic , an issue that President Donald Trump's administration has seemingly approached paradoxically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the...
|5 hr
|SadButTrue
|1
|russia not usa friend
|15 hr
|whos telling the ...
|2
|whos telling the truth
|15 hr
|hold hearings now
|1
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|Sat
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC