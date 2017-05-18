Talk it Out: Is healthcare a right or a privilege enjoyed by those who work for it?

Do you agree with newly-crowned Miss USA Kara McCullough, who reignited the firestorm over health care in this country Sunday when she said she believed affordable health care for all Americans is a privilege, not a right? The 25-year-old Miss District of Columbia -- who works as a scientist at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission -- when asked if she felt health care was a right or a privilege replied: "I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege," she said. "As a government employee, I am granted health care, and I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you have to have jobs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.