Survey: For working moms, D.C., Maryland and Virginia aren't at the top of the list

13 hrs ago

The District of Columbia, though not a state, is ranked 15th among the best states for working moms, according to a new survey . The ranking took into consideration 13 "key metrics," according to WalletHub, including child-care quality and costs, the number of pediatricians per capita, the quality of the school system, along with gender pay gap, average time spent working in a week, parental leave policies and average commute times.

