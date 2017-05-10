Survey: For working moms, D.C., Maryland and Virginia aren't at the top of the list

The District of Columbia, though not a state, is ranked 15th among the best states for working moms, according to a new survey . The ranking took into consideration 13 "key metrics," according to WalletHub, including child-care quality and costs, the number of pediatricians per capita, the quality of the school system, along with gender pay gap, average time spent working in a week, parental leave policies and average commute times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.