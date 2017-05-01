Supreme Court Upholds California Ban on Conversion Therapy
After a Christian minister challenged California's ban on conversion therapy, the Supreme Court decided the harmful practice is still against the law. , the U.S.'s highest court threw out a challenge by Donald Welch, who is in charge of counseling at counseling at Skyline Wesleyan Church near San Diego, asking it to reconsider the ban on conversion therapy put in place across the state by a 2012 law.
