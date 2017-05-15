Study: Connecticut Ranks 7th With Biggest Drug Problem
The study compares the 50 states and the District of Columbia in 15 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to Opioid prescriptions and meth-lab incidents per capita. Connecticut had the highest number of people receiving drug treatment per 100,000 drug users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|russia not usa friend
|7 hr
|whos telling the ...
|2
|whos telling the truth
|7 hr
|hold hearings now
|1
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|Sat
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC