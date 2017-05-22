States rein in cities raising minimum...

States rein in cities raising minimum wage

"There are large compliance costs with having to deal with a myriad of regulations across states and now across localities. For many businesses, the minimum wage hike in their state will already be a cost ... but now dealing with different minimum wages in different parts of the state imposes an additional cost," said Aparna Mathur, economic policy scholar for American Enterprise Institute.

