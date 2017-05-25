States are becoming drug lords
The so-called war on drugs - actually a war on certain people associated in various ways with certain drugs - has served since the Nixon administration as a major profit center for governments at every level. Owing to the ostensible efforts to suppress the possession, use and commerce in these drugs, governments have been able to justify great increases in their staffs, budgets and power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who was the doctors talking about
|14 hr
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|russia not usa friend
|Wed
|putin hacks usa ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC