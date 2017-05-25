States are becoming drug lords

States are becoming drug lords

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

The so-called war on drugs - actually a war on certain people associated in various ways with certain drugs - has served since the Nixon administration as a major profit center for governments at every level. Owing to the ostensible efforts to suppress the possession, use and commerce in these drugs, governments have been able to justify great increases in their staffs, budgets and power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who was the doctors talking about 14 hr whos the doctors ... 1
russia not usa friend Wed putin hacks usa ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump May 8 beware of climate... 1
many lies told by trump May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
trump has told may lies May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
trump would you let putin May 3 trump is evil man 1
Trumps a nut May 1 Trumpblastet 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC