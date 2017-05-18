State says $100 million in MinnesotaC...

State says $100 million in MinnesotaCare funding is at risk

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson wants to intervene in a federal dispute over "cost sharing reductions," a form of subsidy under the federal Affordable Care Act that the state says is providing more than $100 million per year in funding for the MinnesotaCare health insurance program. Republicans in the U.S. House filed a lawsuit in 2014 to block funding for the cost-sharing reduction payments, which in most states help individual consumers lower their out-of-pocket costs with private insurance coverage under the federal health law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour... May 17 Patricia_McGurk 1
News Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the... May 16 SadButTrue 1
russia not usa friend May 15 whos telling the ... 2
whos telling the truth May 15 hold hearings now 1
News Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa... May 13 Barbetta 1
who was the doctors talking about May 10 whos the doctors ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump May 8 beware of climate... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,139,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC