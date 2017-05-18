State says $100 million in MinnesotaCare funding is at risk
Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson wants to intervene in a federal dispute over "cost sharing reductions," a form of subsidy under the federal Affordable Care Act that the state says is providing more than $100 million per year in funding for the MinnesotaCare health insurance program. Republicans in the U.S. House filed a lawsuit in 2014 to block funding for the cost-sharing reduction payments, which in most states help individual consumers lower their out-of-pocket costs with private insurance coverage under the federal health law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour...
|May 17
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the...
|May 16
|SadButTrue
|1
|russia not usa friend
|May 15
|whos telling the ...
|2
|whos telling the truth
|May 15
|hold hearings now
|1
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|May 13
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC