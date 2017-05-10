State ranks high for working mothers

New York is a good place to work if you are a mom with young children, a new report from WalletHub contends. In its report, 2017's Best & Worst States for Working Moms , WalletHub ranked the 50 states and District of Columbia based on 13 key metrics including median women's salary, female unemployment rate and day-care quality.

