State Dept. Told To Release New Benghazi Emails From Hillary's Server
A federal judge ordered the Department of State to release new emails stored on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private server regarding the 2012 attack in Benghazi, a nonprofit government watchdog group announced Friday. Two previously unreleased emails have a subject line "Quick Summary of POTUS Calls to Presidents of Libya and Egypt" and were sent two days after terrorists attacked the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi on Sept.
