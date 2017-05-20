Southeast contributes biggest GDP share

Southeast contributes biggest GDP share

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis has published GDP figures for the fourth quarter of 2016 by state. According to the BEA data released on Thursday, real GDP increased in every state and the District of Columbia for that time period.

