Sessions wants tougher sentences for criminals
Critics panned Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to pursue stiffer criminal charges and longer prison sentences against defendants as "draconian" and "dumb on crime," arguing that the rollback of Obama-era policy subjects low-level offenders to unduly harsh punishment. Criminal justice experts and former prosecutors say the new policy will result in more people going to prison and spending more time behind bars.
