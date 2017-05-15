Senate Approves New Safety Panel For DC Subway
The panel is being created in response to a fire on the tracks in 2015 that caused a train to fill with smoke inside a downtown Washington tunnel, killing one passenger and sickening dozens more. Following that disaster, the federal Transportation Department took over safety oversight of the Metro system.
