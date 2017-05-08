Senate angles for quick turnaround on Obamacare repeal
A commission of 13 senators tasked with drafting their own bill is expected to meet this week, with some Republicans hoping they make quick work of the chamber's own Obamacare replacement plan. Some Republican senators are hoping for a quick turnaround of its own version of legislation to repeal Obamacare, but major differences over Medicaid cuts already have become early sticking points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tweet tweet must be trump
|Mon
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC