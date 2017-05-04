School Choice 'Is What Winning for Young Children' Looks Like in DC
President Donald Trump signaled his support for education choice at a Wednesday event celebrating the achievements of charter school students and school voucher recipients in the nation's capital. It was an honor to be at this White House event to watch Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, applaud the students who participate in the District of Columbia's school choice programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|many lies told by trump
|9 hr
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|9 hr
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|22 hr
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC