School Choice Explained
President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are staunch advocates of school choice with an agenda to expand programs nationwide. At the same time, the Black community is sharply divided on the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour...
|May 17
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the...
|May 16
|SadButTrue
|1
|russia not usa friend
|May 15
|whos telling the ...
|2
|whos telling the truth
|May 15
|hold hearings now
|1
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|May 13
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC