Ricketts veto of felon voting bill survives override effort
Convicted felons who finish their prison sentences will still have to wait two years before they can vote in Nebraska. Lawmakers on Monday fell short of the support needed to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of a bill that would have eliminated the two-year waiting period.
