Puerto Rico has officially gone bankrupt. In a way, that's good news.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The flags of the United States and Puerto Rico fly outside the Capitol building in San Juan on May 4. GOOD NEWS! Puerto Rico has officially gone bankrupt. Now, we don't mean that literally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tweet tweet must be trump
|3 hr
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC