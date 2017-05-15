President Moon's first overseas trips expected to be Washington, Beijing then Tokyo

South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in waves from a car after his inauguration ceremony outside of the National Assembly in Seoul South Korea Wednesday "Bilateral interest was expressed in the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in politics, the economy, culture and the humanitarian fields", the press-service said. Moon Jae-in emerged the victor in the May 9 presidential election to have collected 41.1% of the votes.

