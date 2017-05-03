Pre-K: Decades Worth of Studies, One ...

Pre-K: Decades Worth of Studies, One Strong Message

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

Some of the nation's top researchers who've spent their careers studying early childhood education recently got together in Washington with one goal in mind: to cut through the fog of studies and the endless debates over the benefits of pre-school. And they came away with one clear, strong message: Kids who attend public preschool programs are better prepared for kindergarten than kids who don't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump would you let putin 2 hr trump is evil man 1
Trumps a nut May 1 Trumpblastet 1
TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen ! Apr 29 ladies read it 3
100 day make history whats going on in white house Apr 27 has trump got the... 2
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
vote democrates Apr 17 waiting on hearings 1
trump audit should be done now show your taxes ... Apr 17 usa people waits ... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC