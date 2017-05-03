Pre-K: Decades Worth of Studies, One Strong Message
Some of the nation's top researchers who've spent their careers studying early childhood education recently got together in Washington with one goal in mind: to cut through the fog of studies and the endless debates over the benefits of pre-school. And they came away with one clear, strong message: Kids who attend public preschool programs are better prepared for kindergarten than kids who don't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
