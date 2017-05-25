Philippines President Declared Martial Law After Violence Between Terror Groups and State
On Tuesday, May 23, violence between government forces and militant Islamic fighters broke out after a home raid in Marawi City of a leader of the Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf group, from Public Affairs Chief Marine Colonel Edgard Arevalo of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during a press conference on Tuesday, May 23, noted that situation in Marawi City has "stabilized" and that the armed militants "are not ISIS but members Local Terrorist Group." Although fires at the Marawi City jail and Dansalan College were , the colonel denied accounts claiming that the Amai Pakpak Hospital or Marawi City Hall were occupied by militants and hostages were taken.
