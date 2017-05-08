Pa.'s investment in preschool lags behind other states, study shows

Advocates pushing for an increase in state funding for preschool programs in the 2017-18 state budget released a study on Monday that shows Pennsylvania's investment in pre-K programs is lagging behind other states. It shows 19 states and the District of Columbia have a higher per-capita investment in high-quality preschool programs than Pennsylvania, which invests $682.17 per child, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University.

