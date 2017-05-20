NH parents to get sex ed alert

New legislation that requires schools to give parents two weeks' notice before teaching sex education goes into effect in mid-June in New Hampshire. At the time of the bill signing in mid-April, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the legislation is consistent with his "longtime support" for measures that "empower" parents' involvement in their kids' education. At least 22 states require parental notification before teaching sex or HIV education.

