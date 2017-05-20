NH parents to get sex ed alert
New legislation that requires schools to give parents two weeks' notice before teaching sex education goes into effect in mid-June in New Hampshire. At the time of the bill signing in mid-April, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the legislation is consistent with his "longtime support" for measures that "empower" parents' involvement in their kids' education. At least 22 states require parental notification before teaching sex or HIV education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who was the doctors talking about
|Wed
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|russia not usa friend
|Wed
|putin hacks usa ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC