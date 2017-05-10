News | RI Ranks Among Best States in ...

News | RI Ranks Among Best States in U.S. to be a Police Officer

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

According to a recent study completed by WalletHub, Rhode Island is the 12th best state in the country to be a cop. "What qualities define a good place to live and work for those donning their blue uniforms? Besides a $61,600 mean annual wage that exceeds the $49,630 for all occupations, a generous benefits package can include retirement-contribution matches, tuition assistance, ample leave time, a take-home vehicle, and access to health and fitness facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa... Sat Barbetta 1
who was the doctors talking about May 10 whos the doctors ... 1
russia not usa friend May 10 putin hacks usa ... 1
tweet tweet must be trump May 8 beware of climate... 1
many lies told by trump May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
trump has told may lies May 4 fair vote for dem... 1
trump would you let putin May 3 trump is evil man 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,014,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC