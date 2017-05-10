News | RI Ranks Among Best States in U.S. to be a Police Officer

According to a recent study completed by WalletHub, Rhode Island is the 12th best state in the country to be a cop. "What qualities define a good place to live and work for those donning their blue uniforms? Besides a $61,600 mean annual wage that exceeds the $49,630 for all occupations, a generous benefits package can include retirement-contribution matches, tuition assistance, ample leave time, a take-home vehicle, and access to health and fitness facilities.

