News | MA Ranked Among Worst States in U.S. for Nurses
According to a recent study completed by WalletHub, Massachusetts ranks as the 11th worst state in the U.S. for nurses, ranking 41st out of 51 states and the District of Columbia. "Like most segments of the economy, the nursing industry is in a state of significant transition under the weight of major socioeconomic dynamics - from the aging U.S. population to the student-loan crisis to concerns about the future of key entitlement programs.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|many lies told by trump
|Thu
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|Thu
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|Wed
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
