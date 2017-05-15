News | MA Has 9th Biggest Drug Problem in U.S.
"The number of people who admit to ever using an illicit drug actually rose from 1979 to 2015 , according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Annual overdose deaths have more than tripled from 2000 to 2015 .
