New York Will Get $635K In Target Data Breach Settlement, Schneiderman Says
Target agreed to the largest multistate data breach settlement to data after a 2013 data breach compromised payment card information and exposed contact information for more than 60 million customers throughout the country. New York, 46 others states and the District of Columbia will receive $18.5 million in the settlement, with New York receiving more than $635,000, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.
