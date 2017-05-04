New Mexico Enacts Data Breach Notific...

New Mexico Enacts Data Breach Notification Law

Governor Susana Martinez recently signed into law the New Mexico "Data Breach Notification Act" , making New Mexico the 48th state to adopt legislation mandating the provision of notice in the event of a data breach. The Act which takes effect June 16, 2017 requires persons that own or license personal identifying information of New Mexico residents to notify each resident whose personal identifying information is reasonably believed to have been subject to a security breach.

