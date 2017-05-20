Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Patients Group Presents...
May 11, 2017 Medical cannabis education leader United Patients Group , in cooperation with the Congressional Cannabis Caucus , will spearhead a comprehensive bipartisan seminar on the science of cannabis on Capitol Hill on Monday, May 15th. Corinne and John Malanca, co-founders of California-based UPG, will lead the bipartisan conversation about safe and effective medical cannabis in Science of Safe Cannabis: A Regulatory Primer .
