Miss USA spoke for many Americans when she said healthcare isn't a right
Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, is asked by co-host Julianne Hough for her stance on affordable healthcare at the Miss USA pageant. McCullough's response would help her win the tiara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour...
|Wed
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the...
|May 16
|SadButTrue
|1
|russia not usa friend
|May 15
|whos telling the ...
|2
|whos telling the truth
|May 15
|hold hearings now
|1
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|May 13
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC