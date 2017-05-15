Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough Crowned Miss USA 2017
Bindi Irwin and her mom, Terri Irwin, are setting the record straight about Terri's rumored relationship with family friend and Oscar winner Russell Crowe. Bindi Irwin and her mom, Terri Irwin, are setting the record straight about Terri's rumored relationship with family friend and Oscar winner Russell Crowe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|Sat
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
|russia not usa friend
|May 10
|putin hacks usa ...
|1
|tweet tweet must be trump
|May 8
|beware of climate...
|1
|many lies told by trump
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|May 4
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|May 3
|trump is evil man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC