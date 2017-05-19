Mega Millions numbers for 05/19/2017; 5 tickets worth $1M sold

An impressive five players won $1 million prizes, but there was no grand prize winner for the $43 million Mega Millions drawing held on Friday, May 19. That means the drawing on Tuesday, May 23 will have a jackpot of $50 million with a cash option of $30 million. While there was no grand prize winner, five players matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.