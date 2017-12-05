Mega Millions numbers for 05/12/2017;...

Mega Millions numbers for 05/12/2017; jackpot worth $30M

23 hrs ago

The Mega Millions jackpot is slowly climbing as there was no winner for the $30 million drawing held on May 12. That means the drawing on Tuesday, May. 16 will have a jackpot of $36 million with a cash option of $21 million. Eighteen tickets sold in Michigan matched four white numbers to win $500.

