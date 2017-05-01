Medical Marijuna Laws Protected Under...

Medical Marijuna Laws Protected Under Government Spending Bill

16 hrs ago

The new government spending package includes language barring the Justice Department from blocking state implementation of medical marijuana laws, The Hill is reporting . "Medical marijuana patients and the businesses that support them now have a measure of certainty," said Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., who oversees the Congressional Cannabis Caucus.

