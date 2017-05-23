Many states have laws intended to keep kids away from guns
Many states have adopted laws that make it a crime for adult gun owners to allow children to access or possess their firearms, particularly when they are used to injure. In some cases, these laws are intended to reduce violent crime among youths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|C Kersey
|5
|Update from My Personal Correspondence and Jour...
|May 17
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|Miss USA is Kara McCullough, a chemist with the...
|May 16
|SadButTrue
|1
|russia not usa friend
|May 15
|whos telling the ...
|2
|whos telling the truth
|May 15
|hold hearings now
|1
|Mr. and Ms. Cannabis Go to Washington United Pa...
|May 13
|Barbetta
|1
|who was the doctors talking about
|May 10
|whos the doctors ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC